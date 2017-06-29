Moscow to consider electronic visas for foreigners planning trips to Sochi

Russian Foreign Ministry will assist the authorities of the southern Krasnodar territory in attracting foreign partners, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on June 29 at a meeting with the territory’s Governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, TASS reports.

"Thank you for choosing the city of Krasnodar as a venue for your meeting with German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel," Kondratyev said.

"Our territory has a very active rapport with foreign investors and we’re creating a friendly environment for attracting them." He said the region had 300 enterprises with foreign funding and their annual turnover totaled 9 billion rubles ($ 152.5 million).

"This territory is a tourist destination where 15 million tourists come every year and foreigners make up 6 percent of that number," Kondratyev said. "We’d like to ask you to introduce electronic visas here."

Lavrov thanked the Governor for hosting the ministerial meeting and said that "electronic visas are a new thing for us."

"The government has decided to introduce them as an experiment on the territories of the Free Port of Vladivostok and in the Kaliningrad region and the experiment will begin there soon."

