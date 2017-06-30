Lavrov: Putin and Trump wish to overcome difficulties in Russia-U.S. ties

"We expect the Hamburg meeting between our presidents to clarify the prospects for Russian-U.S. cooperation." Source: EPA

Judging by phone conversations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, both leaders wish to overcome difficulties in relations between Russia and the U.S., Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on June 30, TASS reports.

A personal contact between the two presidents in addition to their phone conversations is very important, Lavrov told the Primakov Readings, a summit of experts, diplomats and politicians in memory of Russian outstanding politician Evgeny Primakov.

"Moreover, judging by the phone conversations, both of them have a wish to overcome the abnormal situation today and start agreeing on particular issues, on which bilateral relations depend, including interests of businesses of the two countries and solving international problems," he said.

"We see that most countries are concerned over these abnormal relations [between Russia and the United States - TASS]," Lavrov said. "We expect the Hamburg meeting between our

presidents to clarify the prospects for Russian-U.S. cooperation," he added.