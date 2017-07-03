Kremlin considers Hamburg meeting between Putin and Trump to be important

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump will hold a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, the meeting is important for bilateral relations and global affairs, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said.

"It has been agreed that the presidents will meet thought their agendas are rather heavy," the Russian presidential aide said adding that Putin had been scheduled to hold around 11 bilateral meetings during the summit.

"However, we will keep in touch with our U.S. counterparts to find an interval for this most important meeting," Ushakov said.

"We will try to agree the meeting, and I am sure that the two presidents will meet in Hamburg," the Kremlin aide noted. According to Ushakov, this meeting is "really important and everybody has been waiting for it."

The Russian presidential aide pointed out that Putin and Trump had held several telephone conversations but it was not enough because relations between Moscow and Washington were at the "zero level."

"Besides, this meeting will be particularly important for ensuring global stability," Ushakov added. He also said that Moscow had informed Washington about the time schedule of Putin’s meetings that had already been scheduled to be held during the G20 summit. "The [U.S.] administration sent us its message later, so now we are trying to find time for the meeting [with Trump], because it is a meeting that should be held by all means," the Kremlin aide said.