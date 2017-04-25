Former state officials might be barred from working for foreign companies

A new bill ban former Russian government officials from working for foreign companies for five years. Source: Vladimir Fedorenko/RIA Novosti

A bill is now in the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of Parliament, that will ban former Russian government officials from working for foreign companies for five years after leaving state service, reported TASS news agency on April 24, quoting Duma deputy Pavel Dorokhin (Communist Party of the Russian Federation).

The driving force behind the bill is Rakhman Yansukov, head of the Association of Entrepreneurs for the Development of Business Patriotism, said Dorokhin.

He remarked that the draft law was relevant because of the tense international situation, and also due to the possibility that "sensitive information" could be passed to foreign partners.

"If an official with a certain length of service takes a position with a foreign company to work in the same field as he did before, it’s counterproductive for our country," Dorokhin said.