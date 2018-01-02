5 restaurants with incredible views of Moscow

Some Moscow restaurants attract visitors not only with charismatic chefs, but also with the feeling that the whole world—or at least the capital of Russia—is at your feet. Here is our list of the top 5 Moscow restaurants with breathtaking views of the city that will make you feel like you’re in seventh heaven.

Sixty

The restaurant Sixty is located on the 62nd floor of the Federation Tower, one of Moscow's tallest skyscrapers. At 225 meters above the ground, its height is no joke. You can almost touch the clouds during the day or count the stars and lights of the Moscow City skyscrapers at night.

When entering the restaurant, you immediately notice its huge panoramic windows and birch trees (which, unfortunately, are not real). And if you’re not ready to visit this restaurant for the sake of these windows alone then its talented French chef, Regis Trigel, should be more than enough to persuade you.

One guest named Alexander shared his impressions: "The point of the restaurant is the moment when the windows open, people get up from their seats to stand by the open windows and admire Moscow in the open air. In fact, from the usual procedure of airing the rooms, a whole show is made—that's great! It is said that this is the only place in all Moscow City where the upper parts of the windows are fully opened."

Keep in mind it is best to make a reservation in advance in order to get a table by the window.

International Business Center, Federation Tower, 60th floor, Presnenskaya emb., 12

White Rabbit

White Rabbit took 23d place in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. That’s already impressive enough, but its view also stands out. White Rabbit is located beneath a glass dome on the 16th floor of Smolenskiy Passage. In the evening, a stunning view of the city is guaranteed, but make sure to reserve well in advance to get a table near the window.

Vladimir Mukhin, White Rabbit’s chef, makes Russian cuisine in line with the latest trends and using local products. Guests are usually delighted with the Chef's Table—evenings when Mukhin and other chefs from the restaurant present special menus. If you want to taste unusual combinations like borsch with carp or ice cream made from traditional black bread, this place is for you.

3 Smolenskaya square, 16th floor

Karlsson

Karlsson astonishes visitors with unbelievable views of the Kremlin and Moscow's historical center. The restaurant is especially pleasant in the summer when the veranda is open. The restaurant’s brand chef, Carlo Grecu from Italy, prepares Mediterranean cuisine. Try the risotto with king crab and avocado mousse.

Ovchinnikovskaya Embankment, 20/1, BC "Central City Tower"

Buono

Buono restaurant is located on the 29th and 30th floors of the renovated Ukraina Hotel, the new Radisson Royal, which is located in one of Moscow’s seven famous skyscrapers. Most of the seats are lined along panoramic windows on a covered terrace, providing a breathtaking view of the city. Another thing that attracts guests' attention is the wooden pizza oven. As you might have already guessed, Buono’s chef, Christian Lorenzini, specializes in classic Italian cuisine. Try the scallops with fresh spinach, green asparagus, morels and truffle sauce.

You might also want to visit one more restaurant in the same building—the rather more brutal Mercedes Bar, situated on the 31st floor. In Mercedes Bar, Christian Lorenzini prepares dishes based on the top hits of modern European cuisine.

2/1 Kutuzovsky Ave., Bld. 1, Hotel Radisson Royal

Seventh Heaven Restaurant

This restaurant is located around 330 meters above ground in the Ostankino TV Tower. It was opened in 1967 but closed for reconstruction following a fire in 2000. It finally reopened in 2016.

The restaurant complex covers three floors. In order to get there, you need to buy a ticket to the observation point. Then choose where to eat: in a bistro, cafe or restaurant. The tables stand on a platform that rotates in 40-minute intervals, showing you Moscow from a bird’s-eye view. The different dining options vary in terms of menu, price and interior decoration. Chef Andrey Gurko is guaranteed to complement the views with equally impressive gastronomic adventures.

Ul. Academician Korolev, 15, building 2.

