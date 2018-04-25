Vegetarian recipe: Dandelion salad for brutal men and slim women

Violet or nasturtium in a salad or dessert doesn't surprise any more. Russians cook dandelion salads. Would you try it?

Do you know that dandelions contain more vitamin A than carrots? It's true! They are also rich in vitamins B1, B2, B3, C, E, K and others. Dandelions contain boron, iron, calcium, magnesium, zinc and phosphorus. The plant tastes a little bitter, but this bitterness stimulates digestion. In addition, dandelions are full of antioxidants.

In Russia, dandelions are usually considered a weed and, when they appear in late spring - early summer, Russians, and those who have dachas especially, begin to struggle with them. Their fears can be understood: Scientists say that one dandelion can produce up to 1,500 seeds.

Those who do not kill dandelions, joke that they will make a salad of them. But, as the Russians say, in every joke there is only a part of joke - and they really make a salad of them!

For a simple salad version, you need dandelion leaves, green onions, parsley and salt with vegetable oil. Brutal Russian men use the dish as a snack, eating it with salo and bread, and drinking a shot of vodka. The benefits for women, who are obsessed with a healthy lifestyle, are evident.

How to prepare? Very simple!

Recipe for dandelion salad

Ingredients:

A bunch of dandelion leaves - 1

Carrot - 1

Lemon juice - 1 tsp.

Olive oil - 1 tbsp.

Salt

Pepper

Cooking:

For salad it is better to use young leaves of dandelions before the flowering period or at the very beginning. If it's impossible, soak the leaves in salt water for 1-2 hours to get rid of their bitterness.

Cut the dandelion leaves, finely grate the carrots and mist the salad with lemon juice and olive oil. Salt and pepper to taste. You can also add 30g of walnuts, or use linen oil instead of olive oil. And you can add sour cream or homemade mayonnaise.

Priyatnogo appetita!

