Islamic culinary trip in Russia's Dagestan: Khinkal, Chudu, Urbech (VIDEO)

You may have heard of Pelmeni and Borscht, you may have even tried them but very few people have even heard of the amazing culinary gems that lie hidden in the region of Dagestan. Many tiny Muslim communities each bring their own treasures to the table to make a fantastic cuisine that you need to try!

Dear viewers of RTTT… We’re back and now we are on Rumble! All of our previous episodes have been uploaded and you can watch them at any time. But guess what? We have already uploaded brand new content! Please subscribe to our channel on Rumble, it’s where the past, present and future of “Russia: Tips, Tricks & Travel” unite!

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.