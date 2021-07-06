Russian-style crumble pie inspired by babushka’s cookies with berries (RECIPE)

We’ll tell you how to bake the easiest and most delicious crumble with its jam and fresh berry mix.

One bite of this cake can easily take you back to childhood with its unforgettable summer treats.

I used to spend my whole summer in the countryside when I was a child, and among my favorite memories was visiting grannie’s friends. They always had something sweet and tasty for tea. Once, we stopped by an unknown place, and what a treat they had that day - a new type of cookie. They were solid but crumbled with berry filling inside. Many years since that day, I made a ‘nasypnoi’ pie (‘piled up’ in English), or crumble. The moment I tried a piece, I clearly remembered that garden, a path with phloxes, a warm elderly lady and those cookies!

Crumble cake is the easiest you can imagine. Popular all over the world, this dessert has plentiful variations: fresh and frozen fruits, berries, jams or a mix of them. The consistency may have a range as well. The one that’s popular in Russia is more solid. Usually, it is baked in large pans, then can be cut with a knife and is served as square bars.

I make a Russian-style crumble pie, and my children know it as ‘cookies with jam’. In the summer months I add fresh berries as well. It perfectly fits in the concept of ‘grannies’ recipe: they usually make lots of jams and have leftovers from the previous year. It’s a great idea to combine old jams with fresh berries: You make something really good and free up space for new ones.

I encourage you to make this Russian-style crumble pie! Probably you’ll also have déjà vu from your childhood.

Ingredients:

Form 20*20

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Dough:

Flour - 300 g

Butter - 150 g

Eggs – 1 pc and 1 yolk

Sugar - 130 g

Lemon zest

Baking powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Salt - 1/2 teaspoon

Filling:

Jam – 100 g

Mixed berries – 150 - 200 g

Preparation:

1. Put the dough ingredients in a processor cup.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

2. Mix everything till you get crumbles.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

3. Use wet paper in the bottom of the form so it will be easy to remove the cake.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

4. Put 2/3 of the crumbles first.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

5. Spread some jam on top.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

6. Add berries.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

7. Sprinkle the rest of the dough.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

8. Bake the cake in the oven at 180°C for about 45 minutes.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

9. Cut into squares and enjoy!

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.