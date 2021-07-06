Russian-style crumble pie inspired by babushka’s cookies with berries (RECIPE)

We’ll tell you how to bake the easiest and most delicious crumble with its jam and fresh berry mix.Yulia Mulino
I used to spend my whole summer in the countryside when I was a child, and among my favorite memories was visiting grannie’s friends. They always had something sweet and tasty for tea. Once, we stopped by an unknown place, and what a treat they had that day - a new type of cookie. They were solid but crumbled with berry filling inside. Many years since that day, I made a ‘nasypnoi’ pie (‘piled up’ in English), or crumble. The moment I tried a piece, I clearly remembered that garden, a path with phloxes, a warm elderly lady and those cookies!
Crumble cake is the easiest you can imagine. Popular all over the world, this dessert has plentiful variations: fresh and frozen fruits, berries, jams or a mix of them. The consistency may have a range as well. The one that’s popular in Russia is more solid. Usually, it is baked in large pans, then can be cut with a knife and is served as square bars.
I make a Russian-style crumble pie, and my children know it as ‘cookies with jam’. In the summer months I add fresh berries as well. It perfectly fits in the concept of ‘grannies’ recipe: they usually make lots of jams and have leftovers from the previous year. It’s a great idea to combine old jams with fresh berries: You make something really good and free up space for new ones.
I encourage you to make this Russian-style crumble pie! Probably you’ll also have déjà vu from your childhood.
Form 20*20
1. Put the dough ingredients in a processor cup.
2. Mix everything till you get crumbles.
3. Use wet paper in the bottom of the form so it will be easy to remove the cake.
4. Put 2/3 of the crumbles first.
5. Spread some jam on top.
6. Add berries.
7. Sprinkle the rest of the dough.
8. Bake the cake in the oven at 180°C for about 45 minutes.
9. Cut into squares and enjoy!
