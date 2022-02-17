Pancake cake with smoked salmon by a Russian chef (RECIPE)

The only thing better than a dozen pancakes is a creamy pancake cake with salmon, mousse and red caviar. It's easier to make than you think!

According to the renowned historian of Russian cuisine William Pokhlebkin, pancakes appeared in Russia in pagan times, even before the ninth century. They were cooked as offerings to the gods and for funeral wakes and feasts. Pancakes were once made for weddings and christenings, but nowadays the main reason is to celebrate Maslenitsa (Shrovetide). Pancakes symbolize the sun and are associated with the coming of spring and merriment.

Mountains of pancakes get baked during Maslenitsa, with all kinds of sweet and savory toppings and fillings. An alternative to a stack of pancakes, however, is a pancake cake. Roman Palkin, chef of Ladurée à-la Russe restaurant in Moscow, shared his recipe for pancake cake with salmon.

“In this dish, classic Russian cuisine resonates with French,” says Roman Palkin. “This pancake cake recipe is good because the layers of pancakes do not dominate the other ingredients — there’s more salmon and cream in the cake, which creates a nice balance.”

Pancake cake with smoked salmon

For 4 people

This striking dish can be served as a Maslenitsa cake or an exotic cold appetizer for any occasion. Ladurée à-la Russe restaurant Ladurée à-la Russe restaurant

Ingredients for thin pancakes:

10-12 pcs, 24 cm in diameter

Eggs 2 pcs

Milk 400 ml

Boiled water at room temperature 200 ml

Flour 220 g

Vegetable oil 2 tbsp

Sugar 1 tbsp

Pinch of salt

Butter 20 g

Ingredients for mousse:

Cottage cheese 250 g

Cold smoked salmon 250 g

Shallots 2 pcs

Butter 25 g

Garnish:

Red caviar 150 g

Dill 1 head

Preparation

Pancakes: Crack the eggs into a bowl, add sugar and salt. Whisk until the sugar dissolves. Add the milk, water and vegetable oil, and mix. Add the flour spoon by spoon, beat until no lumps remain. Heat a frying pan, grease with butter and fry each pancake on both sides.

Mousse: Chop the onion very finely (into crumbs) and sauté in butter until tender. Mix with the cottage cheese and put through the blender until smooth. The lion’s share of the mousse will go in the cake, 1/5 can be left for garnish.

Assembly

Lay the pancakes, mousse and salmon slices layer by layer. Leave to stand in the refrigerator for 10-12 hours, then cut into portions. Put a slice of cake side up on a plate, add a teaspoon of mousse, garnish with caviar and dill.

