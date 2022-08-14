Soviet grannies delight with this zucchini and pepper salad (RECIPE)

Want a juicy vegan snack in the style of Soviet canned goods? Then this zucchini, carrot and pepper salad is the real deal.

Specially prepared for wintertime, this canned salad was one of the most popular in the Soviet Union. But you can also try it warm immediately after cooking!

“Get your sleigh ready in summer and your cart in winter,” is a famous Russian proverb that meansit’s necessary to stock up ahead of the cold months. Today's highlighted salad made of zucchini, carrots and peppers is a perfect example of this. And it's also a spicy flavorful vegan snack that can be eaten immediately.

I remember how when I was a child, the zucchini crop was so plentiful that it was impossible to eat it in a season. So, my grandmother and my mother made a salad with all the zucchini grown in their garden.

These vegetables do not have a strong taste and smell, but other vegetables can improve it. Carrots are added to the salad for sweetness, tomatoes for color, and peppers for spicy flavor.

I still remember the smell coming from the kitchen when the canning season started. We always got a bowl for dinner of leftovers that didn't fit in the cans. Fresh and rather warm, I love this salad just as much as I love canned salad.

That's why I'm making it now for dinner. The most delicious thing is to serve it with potatoes, whether mashed or boiled. Or keep it for winter.

Ingredients for 10 servings, or a 0.8 g jar:

Medium zucchini - 2 pcs

Sweet bell pepper - 2 pcs

Carrot - 1 pc

Onion - 1 pc

Tomatoes in their own juice - 500 ml

Garlic - 4 cloves

Parsley - bunch

Salt (not iodized) - 2 tsp/ to taste

Sugar - 1 tbsp

Black pepper to taste

Vinegar 9% - 2 tbsp

Sunflower oil for frying

Preparation:

1. Peel and slice the carrots and onions; fry them in sunflower oil.

2. Cut the peppers into julienne strips.

3. Let them stew for about 15-20 minutes.

4. Shred tomatoes and pour sauce on vegetables. Braise for 20 minutes.

5. Slice the zucchini and add it to vegetables.

6. After 15 minutes add salt, sugar and pepper.

7. Then squeeze in the garlic cloves.

8. Add parsley and vinegar. Braise for 5 more minutes.

9. Place into jars that have been sterilized and are suitable for canning, or leave as a side dish or snack.

10. Serve warm or chilled with potatoes or as a topping on a crouton.

