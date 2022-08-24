Primorskaya solyanka: Seafood hodgepodge from Russia’s Far East (RECIPE)

This seafood dish is healthy, low in calories but high in nutrients.Olga Brovkina
One of the most popular dishes in Russian cuisine is a hearty mixed hodgepodge called ‘solyanka’. This national dish, however, can vary from region to region. For example, in Russia’s central regions solyanka consists of several types of meat items, potato, cabbage, carrot and some other vegetables that are all cooked in a big saucepan with a meat broth, as well as a mix of olive and sunflower oils and butter.
The above-mentioned recipe is the classic variation of solyanka, but there’s one not so well-known version often made on Russia’s Pacific coast. This kind of solyanka is called ‘sea solyanka’ (or ‘Primorskaya solyanka’) and it’s supplemented with seafood items that are very high in nutrients, such as seaweed and squid.
In general, seafood is rich in nutrients such as protein, vitamins, minerals, and anti-inflammatory omega-3 fatty acids. In addition, seafood offers protection against many health conditions such as coronary heart disease, depression, and liver cancer.
Primorskaya solyanka is good enough to be a main course for dinner, but if you add more water, then it can also be a nourishing soup.
I suggest we make the ‘quick’ version of this delightful dish, which only takes 40 minutes or so.
1. Boil a whole potato in its skin, and only then peel it.
2. Boil the water and put the squid in for 5 seconds. After that, take out the squid, peel off its skin and remove its insides; then cut it into small pieces.
3. Peel the carrot and onion; cut both in small cubes.
4. Cut the garlic and pickle.
5. Fry the carrot, onion and garlic in a deep frying pan preheated with vegetable oil until golden brown.
6. Place the washed seaweed, pickle, meat, potato and squid into the frying pan, and fry for 5-7 minutes.
7. Add soy sauce, tomato paste and 250 ml of water.
8. Simmer for 15-20 minutes on low heat in a deep frying pan or saucepan.
9. Serve in a deep dish with a slice of lemon. Enjoy!
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox