Soviet ‘Ministerial Cake’ was always baked for important guests (RECIPE)

Ministerial Cake has a wide variety of names. Some people know it as "General", others as "Royal", and some even know it by the romantic name, "Ladies' whim".
An authentic recipe for the cake has been handed down from the Soviet era, preserved in the notebooks of housewives. All thanks to the unusual biscuits. There are three biscuits and each contains incredibly healthy ingredients, such as poppy seeds, walnuts and raisins.
The poppy seeds serve as an antioxidant and immunomodulator. Walnuts are the leader in protein content and other nutrients. Raisins are a superfood for boosting immunity and proper functioning of the heart.
Three homemade biscuits with raisins, poppy seeds and walnuts are combined with the most delicate butter cream with condensed milk. The cake’s surface is decorated with walnut and chocolate glaze. Due to its unusual taste and elegant design, it can become a magnificent edible decoration for any dinner party or holiday.
It’s important to note that you should start preparing the cake well in advance – you will need time to bake three cakes and then let them cool completely. Also, it is better to leave the final cake in the refrigerator for at least one hour.
Dough:
Butter cream:
Glaze:
1. Prepare the poppy seeds – put them in a saucepan and pour the milk, heat it, and bring to a boil; then boil the poppy seeds until they absorb all the milk.
2. Prepare the raisins – pour boiling water over it and leave for half an hour.
3. Prepare the nuts – finely chop.
4. In a separate container, mix kefir and soda; let it sit for 5 minutes.
5. In a deep bowl, thoroughly mix eggs with sugar and vanilla sugar using a mixer; add sifted flour and pour kefir with soda. Mix with a mixer.
6. Divide the resulting dough into three parts. In the first part, add poppy seeds; in the second – walnuts (but leave some to later sprinkle the cake with); in the third, add raisins.
7. Grease the mold with oil and sprinkle it with flour. Pour the dough into the mold and bake each cake in the oven for 25-35 minutes at 180ºC.
8. Let’s prepare the butter cream with condensed milk: lightly beat softened butter. Then, while still mixing, pour condensed milk into the butter in small portions, and beat until a fluffy homogeneous mass is obtained.
9. Put the first cake on the dish. Put some of the cream on it and place the next cake on top; again, more cream and the next cake. At the top, use the smoothest and neatest cake. Completely cover the cake with cream, and also cover the top cake and sides with the cream. Put the cake in the refrigerator for a few hours.
10. For the glaze, mix sugar, cocoa powder, milk and butter in a saucepan.
11. Put the saucepan on low heat, and while stirring, bring the glaze to a homogeneous consistency. Bring the mass to a boil, turn off the heat and let it cool.
12. As soon as the glaze becomes homogeneous and cools, it can be applied to the cake.
13. Chop the rest of the walnuts and sprinkle on the sides of the cake. Put the cake in the refrigerator until the glaze thickens for half an hour or more.
14. After that, our cake is ready! Enjoy!
