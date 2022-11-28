How to cook a forgotten Russian wild-wheat porridge with pumpkin, meat and cranberries (RECIPE)

Legend says that this nutritious porridge gave the strength of a mighty bogatyr to anyone who ate it.

Try this delicious ‘black caviar of the world of cereals’, which doesn’t cost a fortune. Healthy and nutritious.

Porridge has been a main dish in Russian cuisine since ancient times and was always prepared from a variety of cereals. Porridge from a semi-wild wheat, known as spelt, has been somewhat forgotten. Recently, however, it’s enjoyed a rebirth among culinary connoisseurs and health aficionados.

Legends say that the ancient bogatyrs often ate spelt, which is why they were so strong and invincible. Porridge made from spelt is mentioned by the great 19th century writer Alexander Pushkin in a fairy tale about a priest and a worker Balda, who promises to serve his master well if he feeds him spelt, helping him to become a bogatyr.

The peak of demand for spelt came in the 18th century. At that time, cereals were regularly cooked in every house.

Spelt doesn’t absorb fertilizers and pesticides; so, none are used when growing this cereal. This was one reason for its disappearance from the fields of Russia – the inability to increase the yield of this cereal reduced its commercial attractiveness.

Currently, spelt has been restored to its former glory as more and more people are looking for healthy ingredients and food. Russian cuisine knows many recipes with this cereal: pastries, porridges, pancakes, and etc. It’s nutritious and easily digested.

Spelt is sometimes called "the black caviar of the world of cereals." This title emphasizes the value of cereals due to their healthy elements, fatty saturated amino acids, and B vitamins.

It’s quite obvious that in Russia spelt porridge was cooked on a stove, where it turned out to be very tasty. However, it can also be cooked in a modern oven. The main thing is that no matter what cooking method you choose, spelt completely preserves its nutritional value.

Today, I suggest we cook porridge from spelt with pumpkin, meat and dried cranberries. Such porridge is prepared quickly and easily, doesn’t require additional soaking in water, and, moreover, cranberries can be replaced with any other dried fruit.

Ingredients (for 4 servings):

Spelt - 200 g

Meat (boneless pork) - 200 g

Pumpkin (with peel) - 200 g

Dried cranberries - 30 g

Onion - 1 piece

Salt - to taste

Ground black pepper - to taste

Vegetable oil for frying

Preparation:

1. Rinse the spelt under cold running water, put it on a sieve and let the water drain completely.

2. Wash a piece of boneless pork, dry it on paper towels and cut into small pieces.

3. Peel the pumpkin and cut into small cubes (about 1x1 cm). Finely chop the onion.

4. Heat a little vegetable oil in a deep frying pan and fry the meat until it is half cooked. Add salt and pepper to taste.

5. Add the onion and fry with the meat until golden brown.

6. Add dried cranberries and chopped pumpkin pieces. Cook, stirring until the vegetables are soft. If necessary, add a little more vegetable oil to the pan.

7. Pour hot water from the kettle into the pan with meat and vegetables. The water should completely cover the contents in the pan. Cover the pan with a lid and leave to simmer on low heat for about 20 minutes.

8. Add the washed spelt, evenly distributing it over the meat with pumpkin. Pour water from the kettle so that its level is about 1 cm above the level of the products in the pan. Bring the water to a boil, then reduce the heat and cook the porridge under the lid for 20-25 minutes.

9. When the spelt seeds become soft, remove the pan from the stove and mix the porridge. If not, then pour a little more water from the kettle, and continue to cook until the cereals are ready.

10. Put the porridge with meat and pumpkin on a plate and serve it. Enjoy your meal!

