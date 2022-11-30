Tasty rolls with marmalade from my Soviet childhood (RECIPE)

These rolls made from cottage cheese dough with marmalade were extremely popular in Soviet times, but they are great for modern children, too.Yulia Mulino
Memories from childhood are the most magical, and food back then seemed to be tastier than today. In our family we enjoy listening endlessly to my dad talking about desserts from the Soviet era. Rolls made from cottage cheese dough (rogaliki) are one of them.
I suspect that the recipe for rogaliki was first published in a woman’s magazine, such as Rabotnitsa (Worker), and then it was passed from one housewife to another, and eventually was rewritten down in cookbooks.
These rogaliki are biscuits in the form of small croissants sprinkled with sugar. The secret of their popularity is that you can quickly make a delightful dessert with simple and affordable ingredients. The cooking process is quite simple, such that even a child can manage it.
The rolls melt in your mouth as soon as you take them out of the oven. The texture is something between shortbread and puff pastry. If you bake them simply with a sugar filling, they will be crumbly. If you add filling they’ll become a little moist inside.
My dad told me that his aunt used to make them with marmalade. Homemade biscuits can’t compare with them. My mother likes to make them with granulated sugar and cinnamon as a filling.
This recipe for rolls with marmalade has been in my cookbook for a very long time. Now, I want to share it with you.
1. Rub the cottage cheese into the flour through a sieve and stir.
2. Add diced butter.
3. Then knead it with your fingers.
4. Add the egg yolks.
5. Knead into a crusty dough, cover with cling film and leave in the refrigerator for an hour.
6. Roll out the dough into a circle and cut into segments like a pizza.
7. Cut the marmalade into handy strips.
8. Place the marmalade on the edge of the triangular segment and roll up into a tube at the sharp end.
9. Brush the top of the rolls and dip in sugar.
10. Bake in an oven preheated to 190°C for about 30 minutes.
11. Serve hot or cool. And don't forget to experiment with the fillings.
