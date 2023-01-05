A healthy version of the famous Soviet candy “Belochka” (RECIPE)

This vegan version of the famous Russian candy, “Belochka”, will take you back to your childhood.Olga Brovkina
The candies known in Russia as “Belochka” (or “Little Squirrel”) enjoyed great popularity and were loved by Soviet kids and even their parents. The candy is easy to recognize by its wrapper with a painted funny squirrel holding a nut in its paws.
The creator of the famous “Belochka” candy was Grigory Borman, an imperial era pastry chef. The first mass-produced “Belochka” candy appeared in the early 1940s and was produced by the Krupskaya Confectionery Factory in Leningrad.
Today, I suggest we cook these delicious candies that are fondly remembered by everyone who spent their childhood in the USSR or also in Russia. My version, however, is a bit different from the classical recipe, and those who take care of their health will absolutely love it. My recipe does not contain sugar or harmful additives. It saturates perfectly and can be quickly prepared.
These candies consist of only a few ingredients among which are oatmeal, hazelnuts, buckwheat and raisins. This recipe for “Belochka” is suitable even for vegans.
At the end, I coat my candies with dark chocolate. But for a healthier version, you can just sprinkle cocoa or leave it in its pure form.
1. Grind the oatmeal to the consistency of flour.
2. Soak the raisins in warm water for 20 minutes; then drain the water.
3. Mix the oatmeal flour, nuts and grind.
4. Add the raisins, and grind again.
5. Pour oil, honey or syrup; knead with your hand until you have a thick and pliable mass.
6. Buckwheat is added to give the same crunch as the legendary candies. If you have no buckwheat, that’s okay; it will still be delicious without it.
7. Now form the candies. Then put them in the freezer.
8. Melt the chocolate and with it cover the candies.
9. Finally, put it in the freezer until the chocolate is completely solidified. Our candies are ready! Have a nice tea party!
