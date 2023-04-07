How to cook ‘Shulen’ - a traditional soup of Eastern Siberian nomads (RECIPE)

‘Shulen’ is a hearty and filling soup that is perfect on cold days or when you need a comforting meal. It is typically served hot and is enjoyed with a side of bread.

Soup Shulen is a staple dish in Buryat cuisine and is commonly eaten during special occasions and celebrations. The Buryats are an ethnic group that has lived in the region around Lake Baikal in Eastern Siberia for centuries. Their language belongs to the Mongol group and they practice Buddhism, for the most part.

Buryats have a rich culture shaped by their nomadic lifestyle and their interactions with neighboring peoples. Shulen is believed to have been a dish that the Buryats developed to sustain themselves during long journeys. Buryat nomads herded cattle, sheep, and goats.

The soup is made from ingredients that were readily available in the region, such as meat, vegetables, and flour. It’s cooked in a large pot over an open fire, which was a common method of cooking for nomadic peoples.

In addition to its delicious taste, Shulen is also a nutritious meal that is rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. The meat provides a good source of protein, while the vegetables add fiber and a variety of essential nutrients.

The main thing in this soup is the quality of the meat, otherwise it will not turn out tasty, and the broth will not be rich enough. Historically, lamb was used, but nowadays it is often made with beef. Shulen is cooked thick, so that a spoon can stand up in it.

Today, Shulen remains a popular dish in Buryat cuisine on par with the local dumplings, “pozy”, and is enjoyed by people of all ages. It is often served in cafes throughout the region, and many families continue to prepare it at home using traditional methods and recipes that have been passed down through generations.

Ingredients for 5 servings:

Lamb or beef – 200-300 g

Water or broth – 2 l

Salt and ground pepper – to taste

Onion – 2 pcs

Scallions – to decorate the dish

Bay leaf - 1 pc

Noodles (100-150 g):

Egg - 1

Flour – about 150 g

Water - 30 g

Salt – to taste

Preparation:

1. Wash and cut the meat into cubes, and put into a saucepan to cook for 20-30 minutes; remove the foam as it boils.

2. Meanwhile, let's make noodles: add one egg, a pinch of salt and water – mix carefully.

3. Gradually add flour – the dough for noodles should turn out solid.

4. The next step is to roll out the dough into a thin layer.

5. Next, cut the dough into small pieces, and then with straws, as shown in the photo.

6. Onions should be cut with feathers and put aside – they’ll need to be added to the finished dish.

7. You can also cut scallions in advance – to decorate the soup.

8. Into the saucepan with the boiling meat, add salt and pepper to taste; add the bay leaf. While stirring occasionally, add the noodles and cook until tender.

9. A couple of minutes before you finish cooking, add the onions.

10. Decorate Shulen with scallions and serve hot. Enjoy it with bread or crackers!

