4 sumptuous Russian desserts WITHOUT SUGAR (RECIPES)

Is it possible to prepare a delicious Russian pie, zephyr, cake, or baked pudding without sugar? Sure! And it’s easy!

Sugar began to be widely used in Russian cuisine only in the mid 19th century. Until that time, honey accounted for the sweet taste in many desserts. That’s why even today it’s simpler to replace sugar with honey in Russian recipes. But some desserts don’t even need any sweetener – natural fruits and berries are often enough.

1. Charlotte Apple Pie

Ilya Antokhin/Getty Images Ilya Antokhin/Getty Images

Russian “Charlotte” apple pie first appeared thanks to French chef Antoine Carême, who prepared a luxurious apple pie with savoiardi (ladyfinger) biscuits, Bavarian cream, and whipped cream for Emperor Alexander I when Russian troops entered Paris in March 1814 (after Napoleon’s invasion of Russia and the Patriotic war of 1812). Later, the recipe became widespread in Russia and became simpler in preparation. This delicate apple pie didn’t require any exotic ingredients – flour, apples, eggs, and baking soda were enough.

The classic recipe implies the use of sugar, but it’s easily replaced with honey, or you can do completely without it, especially if you use sweet apples.

Ingredients for 8 servings:

Wheat flour – 250 g

Oat flour or oat flakes – 250 g

Semolina flour or breading mix – 100 g

Sweet apples – 5

Eggs – 2

Baking soda – ½ teaspoon

Honey – 2 tablespoons (optional)

Vanilla and cinnamon to taste (optional)

Preparation:

1. Wash and dry the apples, remove the apple cores, and then cut the apples into slices. Mix the apples with honey (or do without it), and add a pinch of cinnamon and vanilla if desired.

2. Crack cold eggs into a dry bowl, add a pinch of salt and whip them with a mixer into a thick foam. Continuing to whip, add oat flakes or flour. Add baking soda or baking powder to the mix and stir carefully with a spatula.

3. Grease a baking pan with vegetable oil and dust with semolina or breading mix.

4. Pour the dough into the pan, put the apples on top and pour the honey over them. Put the pie into the oven, preheated to 170° C. Bake for half an hour. You can check if the pie is ready with a matchstick or a wooden skewer.

2. Zephyr

Irina Ruchushkina/Getty Images Irina Ruchushkina/Getty Images

Preparation of the airy zephyr is not the easiest thing to do. Your egg whites need to be whipped well, and you need agar for it to come out properly; otherwise, your zephyr won’t hold its shape. One thing is for sure, however, you can prepare it without using sugar. As a replacement, honey or stevia can be used. But it’s not even necessary. By the way, initially zephyr and pastila in Russia were not as sweet as they are today.

Ingredients for 4 servings:

Apples – 2 (large)

Egg white – from 2 eggs

Honey – ½-1 tablespoon (optional)

Agar – 10 g

Water – 250 ml

Preparation:

1. Wash and dry the apples, cut them in halves and remove the cores. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes. After baking, the skin is easy to peel away; you’ll only need the flesh for zephyr. Using a mixer or a fork, the flesh will be turned into a puree.

2. To the cooled puree, add honey to taste.

3. Whip the egg whites into a thick foam and, continuing to whip, add the apple puree, spoon by spoon. This is easier to do with a food processor.

4. While the mix is whipping, you can dilute the agar powder in water and, continuously stirring, bring it to a boil. Let it boil for 2 minutes (or follow the instructions on the agar package).

5. Slowly pour the hot agar mix into the egg white/ apple mix, continuing to actively whip.

6. Squeeze individual zephyr pieces onto parchment paper with a piping bag.

7. Let the zephyr cool for at least 12 hours. Agar solidifies at room temperature or in cold temperatures.

3. Zapekanka/ Cottage cheese baked pudding with dried fruit

from_my_point_of_view/Getty Images from_my_point_of_view/Getty Images

Sweet dried fruit can replace sugar in zapekanka (a baked pudding). Sweet-tooths might want to add some more raisins or dates, as well as dried apricots and prunes. In combination with sour cottage cheese you’ll have a nutritious and balanced dessert.

Ingredients for 4-6 servings:

Cottage cheese – 600 g

Eggs – 4

Dried fruit – 200 g

Cinnamon – 10 g

Honey to taste (optional)

Semolina or starch – 2 tablespoons

Preparation:

1. Crack 4 eggs into the cottage cheese, add semolina and honey, if desired. Mix everything.

2. Soak dried fruit in cold water in advance. Cut the soaked and washed dried fruit into pieces. Add cinnamon and mix.

3. Add the dried fruit to the cottage cheese mass and mix.

4. Grease a pan with vegetable oil and pour in your future baked pudding, evening it out on top. Bake for 20 - 25 minutes in an oven heated to 180° C.

4. Medovik/ Honey Cake

Nelea Reazanteva/Getty Images Nelea Reazanteva/Getty Images

The name medovik literally means “made from honey” and it’s the quintessence of Russia’s love for honey and pryaniki (Russian gingerbread), which were historically prepared with honey. In medovik you’ll add honey into both the layers and the cream. Surprisingly, the cake doesn’t come out overly sweet.

Ingredients for 8 servings:

For the dough:

Butter – 100 g

Honey – 6 tablespoons

Baking soda – 1 teaspoon

Salt – ½ teaspoon

Wheat flour - 650 g

Sour cream – 300 g

For the cream:

Sour cream – 700 g

Honey – 4 tablespoons

Soft cottage cheese – 200 g (optional, you can increase the amount of sour cream)

Preparation:

1. Cut butter into cubes and put into a deep heat-resistant bowl. Add honey and put it in a water bath.

2. Add baking soda and, stirring constantly; heat it until the mix starts foaming. Take the mix off the heat and cool it at room temperature.

3. Add sour cream and salt to the mix; stir together. Slowly add sifted flour. Mix.

4. Form a ball from the dough and cover it with plastic wrap; put it in the fridge for an hour.

5. Split the dough into 8-10 parts. Roll each into a thin sheet and cut out a round layer. Bake each layer in an oven heated to 200 °C for 5-7 minutes. If needed, you can cut them to the same size using a big dish or a knife.

6. For the cream, whip sour cream, honey, and soft cottage cheese with a mixer until smooth and well-incorporated.

7. Form a cake from the layers, laying the cream between them. On top, you can sprinkle your medovik with the crushed leftovers from the layers. You can also add crushed walnuts or peanuts.

8. Let the medovik sit at room temperature for an hour, then put it in the fridge for a couple of hours.

