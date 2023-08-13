Rakhmanov’s shchi: A soup with noble fish from a gourmet Russian landowner (RECIPE)

A wealthy Russian landowner invented an unusual type of soup made with expensive fish, but eventually he squandered his wealth and died in poverty.Restaurant "Matreshka"
There’s a reason why shchi with sorrel, spinach, and expensive kinds of fish was named after Tambov landowner Mikhail Rakhmanov. In the 1850s, he became famous for being quite a character and a lover of food. The dishes served at his table usually amazed his guests because they were often marked by excessive luxury and extravagance.
People said that Rakhmanov’s kitchen was lined with Dutch ceramic tiles and filled with pyrometers. Chickens and turkeys were fattened up on a diet of porridge with truffles.
Rakhmanov was very discerning with food. When eating poularde he only ate the top part of its breast; when eating duck – the breast and the brain; when eating a pig – its udder; when eating a hog – its head.
He loved to feast on a fatty crayfish bisque, frozen in the form of jelly. Crayfish was prepared for him according to a special method – instead of water they were boiled in cream with Parmesan cheese. Buckwheat porridge was stewed in grouse juice with Roquefort cheese. He seasoned meatless dishes with almond and pine nut oil.
Along with his chef, the landowner invented unique and delectable dishes; he taught his neighbors gastronomy and treated the never-ending stream of guests in his house to his culinary novelties.
All of this he did on a grand scale over the course of eight years, squandering the inheritance that he had received from his uncle. Rakhmanov was unable to earn any money himself, and died in poverty and solitude. Rakhmanov’s shchi recipe and some other culinary masterpieces are all that remain of his memory.
“Rakhmanov’s shchi is essentially a very Russian dish,” says Vlad Piskunov, the chef of the Russian cuisine restaurant Matryoshka in Moscow. “In it, we can find something from the botvinya soup, something from the shchuchina soup (a pike soup), something from regular springtime green shchi. Knowing what a great deal of attention Rakhmanov paid to source ingredients to prepare his shchi, we have to find the best fish, the freshest greens, and the best country eggs. Only then will it work!”
Vlad Piskunov shared the recipe of this enticing historical shchi. Instead of the usual cabbage, however, he uses spinach and sorrel. The centerpiece is reserved for the fish.
Dear readers,
Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:
Subscribe to our Telegram channels: Russia Beyond and The Russian Kitchen
Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter
Enable push notifications on our website
Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.
Subscribe
to our newsletter!
Get the week's best stories straight to your inbox