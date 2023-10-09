How Russians fry ‘levashniki’ mini pies with berry filling that don’t leak (RECIPE)

Tasty mini pies with berry filling according to an old Russian recipe.

The main advantage of these mini pies is that you’ll have a soft berry filling without it being soupy and oozing. Enjoy these little delights that only require a couple of bites.

Amid the entire variety of Russian pirozhki, the mini pies known as levashniki have their own separate niche. Levashniki is the name of fried mini pies with berry filling. What distinguishes levashniki from other berry pies is that berry pastila is used, and not fresh berries or jam.

Dried berry, or fruit pastila, which is known in Russian as "levash", is mentioned for the first time in the Domostroy, a 16th century book that was the authoritative code of household rules and advice. Some experts suspect that the word is probably derived from the Armenian word "lavash", which means a thin flatbread.

In the later and reputable Dahl's dictionary, published in the 19th century, we find a dish with a name that’s close – levashniki – which are the fried pies that we’re going to fry today.

It’s believed that these pies were often prepared on the weekend during the Easter Lenten season. And we also know that they were served in the homes of famous Russian writers such as Alexander Pushkin and Leo Tolstoy.

Today's recipe for levashniki originates with Vera Filatova's cookbook, New Manual for Hostesses, which waspublished in 1893. Up until now, this has been the most widespread recipe for these mini pies. Levashniki are made like small vareniki - just for a couple of bites. Since the dough is made without yeast, they’re not puffy. Filatova also uses egg in her recipe, but you can try a lean version made with water and that has some vodka or rum.

As a filling I used ready-made berry pastila from the supermarket. But you can prepare it yourself (check out our recipes for levashi, apple smokva, rhubarb pastila). This is not a complicated process, and still requires some time. They’re made of berry or fruit puree, which should be boiled, spread on a flat surface and dried at a low temperature in the oven.

When you fry levashniki, the berry pastila heats up a little and melts. That’s the best moment to eat them - when the pies are warm, the filling is soft and flavorful.

Ingredients for 16-20 mini pies:

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

Flour - 200 g

Egg - 1 pc

Rum - 30-40 ml

Water - 2 tbsp

Powdered sugar - 1 tbsp

Salt - 1/2 tsp

Berry pastila/levashi - 100 - 120 g

Vegetable oil for frying

Preparation:

1. Separate the egg white from the yolk.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

2. Beat the yolk a little. Combine most of it with the egg white, and leave a small part, about the size of half a teaspoon. We’ll need it to glue the edges of the patties thoroughly.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

3. Place all ingredients, except water, in the mixer bowl with the knife attachment.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

4. Stir to make a fine crumb.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

5. Add the water one spoonful at a time. I got it to clump together quickly.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

6. Knead it with your hands for one minute. Form into a ball, cover with cling wrap and let sit for 20 minutes. The dough will be very dense, like for dumplings.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

7. Roll out the dough. The thickness will determine the number of patties and their tenderness. Thick dough becomes very hard, especially after cooling. The thinner it is, the softer they’ll turn out. But keep in mind that you need to work more delicately with thin dough.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

8. Cut out circles with a glass (diameter 7 cm).

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

9. Prepare the filling. I cut the pastila into pieces of 5 g each.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

10. Place the filling on each circle.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

11. Brush one edge with egg yolk using a brush.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

12. Tightly seal the edges.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

13. Repeat with all the circles.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

14. Heat a large amount of oil in a deep frying pan. Place the patties in it. They should float and not touch the bottom.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

15. Turn them over when one side is browned.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

16. Scoop the patties out of the oil. Place on a paper towel.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

17. Serve immediately! This is important because levashniki are most delicious when hot.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

18. Your levashniki should turn out to be crispy, the filling slightly melted, but still inside the pie.

Yulia Mulino Yulia Mulino

