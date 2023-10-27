Take a bite of Udmurtia’s ‘shunyan’ pies with viburnum filling (RECIPE)

Thanks to their unusual filling made from viburnum and malt, these closed round pies have a unique tangy flavor that’s pleasantly strong and sharp.

Shunyan is a favorite dish that’s popular in the Republic of Udmurtia, which is located 750 miles northeast of Moscow, and where one can sample the authentic ethnic cuisine of the central Urals regions. The Udmurt nation has traditionally relied on bread for sustenance, and so they mastered the art of pie-making in order to add variety to their diet. Viburnum, which is known locally as "shu", soon became a favored filling, leading to the appearance of shunyan pies.

These are pies that are typically flat, round, and closed, making them somewhat reminiscent of French quiche. Shunyan pies differ, however, due to the fact that they’re closed and contain different kinds of filling.

To neutralize viburnum’s vibrant, pungent taste, it’s best to harvest it right after the first frost and then stew by adding in some sugar. The result is a luscious, sweet-and-tangy filling, a perfect match for the dough that encases it. Once the viburnum has softened, add malt and rye flour to the mix.

Viburnum boasts a rich vitamin and mineral content. The ancestors of the Udmurt people believed in its healing properties, considering it a remedy for almost any ailment.

While shunyan is delightful when served hot, true experts will tell you that the best way to enjoy this Ural region delicacy is when it cools slightly. The initial heat of the berry filling may be too intense, but as it cools, the flavors will harmonize.

So, if you ever find yourself in Udmurtia, take the opportunity to savor authentic shunyan. In case you’re not planning to make the long journey, I suggest we cook this dish together today.

Ingredients for 12 pies:

For the dough:

Wheat flour - 2 cups

Milk - 3/4 cup

Butter - 2 tablespoons

Egg - 1 piece

Sugar - 2 teaspoons

Salt - 1/2 teaspoon

For the filling:

Viburnum - 1 cup (200 g)

Sugar - 1 cup (200 g)

Malt - 4 tablespoons

Preparation:

1. Let’s prepare the filling first. Start by washing the viburnum. Put the washed viburnum into a clay pot and cover it with sugar. Add 2-3 tablespoons of water, then mix well.

2. Place the pot in the oven at a temperature of 120-150℃ for about two hours, allowing the viburnum to evaporate.

3. After two hours, add malt to the mixture, along with some water.

4. Mix thoroughly. Put the pot back in the oven for at least another hour. Ideally, you should keep the viburnum in the oven until the berry pits soften for about five hours. However, you can be flexible with the amount of time if you would like to have slightly firmer berry pits. When the viburnum turns dark brown in the pot, transfer it to a saucepan and grind it into a pulp if needed.

5. While the viburnum is being cooked, prepare the dough. Sift the flour into a mixing bowl and create a small hole in the center.

6. Pour the milk into the hole, then add the egg, melted butter, sugar, and salt. Mix all the ingredients thoroughly until you have a smooth dough.

7. Roll out the dough into a thin layer. Using a round cutter, make circles with a diameter of 10-12 cm.

8. Place a portion of the prepared viburnum filling onto one dough circle. Cover it with another dough circle, then pinch the edges to seal them together.

9. Preheat your oven to 180℃. Place the assembled pies on a baking sheet. Grease them with an egg or just tea. Bake for approximately 20 minutes or until they turn golden brown.

10. Let your shunyan pies cool completely before serving. These delicious treats are perfect with a cup of tea or as a snack at any time of the day.

