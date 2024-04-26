7 unusual drinks from different regions of Russia (PHOTOS)

Russia has been preparing healthy and nutritious drinks centuries before smoothies and milkshakes became popular. Below, we’ve highlighted the most interesting ones! Cheers!

1. Pine lemonade

Legion Media Legion Media

As the name suggests, this lemonade smells like forest and pine cones. It is prepared from fresh pine needle shoots or pine cones. If desired, add lemon or other citrus juice to the pine cone broth. The drink perfectly quenches thirst on a hot day and strengthens your immune system. You can try it in regions where coniferous forests grow; for example, in Yaroslavl Region or in Perm Territory.

2. ‘Suritsa’

Ozon Ozon

This is a drink made from flowering herbs, seeds or grains, which is infused with honey water. 'Suritsa' was known among Slavs in pagan times. Now, the ancient recipe has been revived in Voronezh Region. It can be easily made at home. To do this, fill a three-liter jar one third with herbs (thyme, chamomile, Ivan-tea, mint), add a 15-minute decoction of raw oats (600 g) and honey (150 g). Cover the jar with gauze and leave in a warm place for two days. Cool the ready drink before serving.

3. Bolotov’s tea

Santje09/Getty Images Santje09/Getty Images

You can try this herbal decoction for health and longevity in Tula Region. There, in the village of Dvoryaninovo, you'll find the museum-estate of botanist Andrei Bolotov. His tea recipe contains equal parts of the Buquitsa herb, sage leaves and chamomile flowers. This herbal tea is especially good with local Tula gingerbread.

4. ‘Boda’ or ‘Nanai’ tea

Guiyuan/Getty Images Guiyuan/Getty Images

The indigenous peoples of Amur Region, in particular the Nanai people, who live in the Russian Far East, have been preparing 'boda', a drink made from cereals, for many centuries. Millet, rice, pearl millet or even beans are suitable for it. The Nanai add keta roe and vegetable oil to the prepared broth. They say that 'boda' helps to quickly recover from poisoning or a hangover.

5. ‘Arsa’

This Buryat drink can quench both thirst and hunger. It used to be prepared during field work. According to the recipe, milk is boiled until a thick curd mass is obtained, then water (sometimes meat broth) is added, then flour and millet are added, as well, and boiled for another half an hour. The final result is a milk drink with a bread-like flavor.

6. ‘Poza’

samael334/Getty Images samael334/Getty Images

This is a low-alcohol drink based on sugar beets. It used to be a ceremonial drink in Mordovia - it was served at weddings, funerals and other important events. It is prepared the following way: sugar beets are stewed in the oven, then rye flour, water, sugar and malt are added to it and it is left to continue stewing. Once ready, in turns in to Beet kvass.

7. ‘Byyrpakh’

Esin Deniz/Getty Images Esin Deniz/Getty Images

This is a traditional Yakut fermented drink. It is especially popular during ‘Yysakh’, a Yakut summer holiday with horse racing, dancing and folk festivities. ‘Byyrpakh' milk soda is a good thirst quencher. Recipes may vary, but most often it is prepared from cow's milk or kefir with a special sourdough (yogurt can be used) and the addition of sugar or condensed milk. Before drinking, the drink is infused in a warm place for a few days.

