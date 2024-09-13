Meet ‘pelmeni’. The most underrated Russian dish

Usually Russians say that it's the food of students and bachelors. Making them from scratch takes a lot of time, so most people just buy frozen pelmeni. Boiling these dumplings with meat is very easy, fast and at the same time they are tasty and nutritious.
Have you ever tried Russian pelmeni? And what’s your favorite Russian meal?
