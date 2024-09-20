Don't miss out!
Meet borsch! The Russians' favorite soup

Russian Kitchen
Russia Beyond

Legion Media

This bright purplish-red color feels like home. It's the best warm fatty meal you can have for when it's cold outside.

Russians and other Slavic nationalities have been cooking this famous soup for ages and are still arguing which country it's originally from.

Every housewife has her own recipe. But the main and ultimate ingredient is beet.

Have you tried it? 

