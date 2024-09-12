7 FAMOUS pies from different regions of Russia (PHOTOS)

They are more than just food. They are a notional sign of hospitality. Different parts of the country have their own traditional pies, which have been baked from ancient times to the present day.

1. Ossetian pie, North Ossetia

This is, probably, the most popular dish in the Ossetian cuisine. It can be found in almost every institution of the republic.

There are many types and each has its own name. For instance, ‘Fydjin’ is a closed pie with minced beef and broth. While, a ‘Ualibakh’ is filled with homemade Ossetian cheese. Pies with beetroot (‘tsakharadzhyn’), potatoes (‘kartofdzhyn’) and beans (‘kudurdzhin’) are also popular.

2. ‘Rybnik’, Russian North

Pies with fish ('ryba') are very popular in the Karelia, Murmansk and Arkhangelsk regions. Locals in Karelia even have a saying: “Silent as a fish in a ‘rybnik’!”

For stuffing, either whole fish (boneless) or large pieces of big fish. Onions and potatoes are often added, as well. Each household, of course, has its own recipe.

3. ‘Kravets’, Mari-El

This pie gets the name ‘Kravets’ from the Russian ‘karavay’ (a traditional bread). Both have a round shape and are usually prepared for holidays. But, if ‘karavay’ is a kind of bread, ‘kravets’ is a pie with a complex filling.

In summer, it is made with mutton, in winter, with beef, and, in fall, with chicken. There are also pies with a mixture of different types of meat. In addition, groats (usually millet grain) are added to the filling, which gets saturated by the meat bullion.

4. ‘Khychiny’, Kabardino-Balkaria & Karachay-Cherkessia

The Balkarian ‘khychin’ is a thin flatbread, while the Karachay ‘khychin’ is puffy, made with dough and kefir or milk. The filling in both variants will be generous. Most often, khychiny are prepared with potatoes, greens, meat and cottage cheese. There are also sweet flatbreads with berries.

5. ‘Kurnik’, Southern Russia

A traditional meat pie baked for weddings by Don and Kuban Cossacks and, later, the recipe spread throughout Russia. Most often, the filling was chicken - hence the name. By the way, it is considered one of the main dishes in the Russian cuisine.

6. ‘Zur Belish’, Tatarstan

Translated from Tatar, the name simply means ‘big pie’. ‘Zur belish’ is a festive dish and the filling is usually beef, duck or goose. The classic pie is also filled with potatoes or grits. And a “lid” made of dough with curls is placed on top.

7. ‘Kalinnik’, Ryazan Oblast

In the old days, this pie was made in the Ryazan and neighboring regions. Kalina, or guelder-rose berries, always grow in abundance in the forests and, in the past, the dough was made of rye and cherry flour, as wheat flour was considered too expensive.

And, if you want to make it at home, we offer a step-by-step recipe! Bon appétit!

