What did Soviet people eat in a day?

Hardly anyone in the USSR skipped breakfast. You had to fuel up before work!
Breakfasts were quite standard and the main thing was that it shouldn't take long to cook/prepare:
If you wanted something sweet, the most affordable thing was sliced bread with home-made jam.
The famous 'syrniki' (fried cottage cheese) or bliny (crepes) were made more often on weekends, when there was more time to maneuver in the morning.
Usually, most people had lunch in canteens at work, school or institute. The standard lunch had the following three-course meal:
While the Brits drank their 5 o’clock tea, the Soviet people had ‘poldnik’. Which actually translates as a ‘half-day’ snack.
‘Poldnik’ was especially important for kids to get all their daily calories. So what was on the menu?
Adults, meanwhile, drank tea or coffee with cookies.
In the evening, almost everyone ate at home. There were few restaurants and they were expensive. That's why housewives would always hurry home from work to prepare dinner. However, they cooked more often in advance, so that a family could eat each dish for several days.
Therefore, lunch and dinner could easily coincide in terms of variation of dishes. What was typically served?
