Meet bliny! The most Russian dish of the Russian cuisine

Russian Kitchen
Russia Beyond

Legion Media
Bliny, aka pancakes or crepes. Wrap them, roll them, fold them, fill them... and eat them! Top them with whatever you want from jam and honey to caviar.

Bliny are baked from wheat yeast dough. Each chef and housewife have their own recipe.

If your milk is about to get spoiled - use it to cook bliny!

Bliny is an essential Russian dish. The one that always appears at Russian-themed parties or at Rus dinners & breakfasts.

There is even a whole week in late winter - early spring devoted entirely to bliny which is called Maslenitsa, or Shrovetide.

The Slavs believed that its circular shape symbolized the sun.

3 most popular recipes for 'bliny'

Food in Russia russian kitchen pancakes
