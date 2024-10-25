In Russia it's called 'Makarony po-flotsky'. This dish is ridiculously easy to cook.

You just need to mix fried minced or canned meat with pasta. One pan meal.

No tomatoes, no cheese, no nothing.

The ingredients are easy to transport and that’s what is believed to have made it popular in the navy.

The dish became widespread around the country after World War II, and for a long time was a favorite dinner for many families. And especially single men. Well, and it still is!

Would you try it? Let's discuss in our Telegram channel!

Check out other manly Russian dishes that are easy to cook for dinner.





If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.