Cutlets with mashed potatoes: Russians' favorite cafeteria food

This taste is familiar to everyone from childhood.

When Russians eat in Soviet-style 'stolovka' cafes and office canteens, this dish surely is among the most popular ones.

Also, after being somewhere abroad for a long time or just out of home - cutlets with mashed potatoes ('kotletki s pyureshkoi') is the first thing they would cook. Ok, maybe, second, after borsch.

It is also something that every Russian babushka cooks for her beloved grandchildren.

Here are a few secrets behind the delicate taste. For cutlets bread is added to minced meat. And mashed potatoes are made with milk and butter. (And make sure you peel the potatoes before boiling them!)

