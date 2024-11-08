These cabbage rolls are a little challenging to make. And that makes them even more appealing to eat.

The name "golubtsy" actually translates from Russian as "little pigeons". Probably because of their shape.

The filling most often consists of minced meat with rice, fried onions and carrots.

The most difficult thing about golubtsy is to wrap everything in the cabbage leaf (boiled a little beforehand to soften it, so that it doesn't tear up).

After one or two hours of cooking and feeling this smell that reminds of Soviet childhood and babushka's dinners, you can finally take this wrap, dip it into sour cream... and enjoy!

Check out our step-by-step recipe on how to cook Russian golubtsy.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.