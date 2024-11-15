Sharlotka apple pie: The taste of Russian fall

This dessert is so easy to make that even a child can handle it!

Every fall Russians pick tons of apples at their dacha countryside. And they literally don't know what do to with them! Homemade jams and drinks, salads, and simply sliced apples as snacks... but it all becomes boring soon.

So as the last resort Russians bake the Sharlotka apple pie. Ingredients are simple and cheap. A few apples, a glass of sugar, a glass of flour and three eggs. Mix everything together and bake! That's it!

By the way, this apple pie is a simplified version of the Charlotte Russe dessert, invented by the French chef of Emperor Alexander I. Initially, it was a cake with cream and whipped cream, which later turned into a biscuit with apples.

