As you could probably guess, it's dressed with vinegar.

Most likely, vinaigrette came into Russian cuisine from Europe. But it became a Soviet daily classic. Especially in the fall-winter-spring season when there is a lack of fresh vegetables.

You need to boil potatoes, beetroots and carrots - everything is very cheap and accessible. Then peel them and mix with canned green peas, pickled cucumbers and the dressing. Which is vinegar, oil and salt. You can also add some mayo and make it even better.

Optionally, people add sauerkraut, herring, greens and other ingredients.

You can really chop up a big bowl and without dressing it could be stored in the fridge for a whole week!

