If you were born in the USSR, you probably remember these dishes. And, if you weren't, you might want to try them! Here's what they cooked for the little ones back then:

1. Fluffy omelet

Legion Media Legion Media

The most popular breakfast dish was the fluffy egg omelet. It was tall, airy and had an appetizing crust on top. Its secret is that you need to beat the eggs with a regular fork, not a mixer.

2. Semolina porridge

Legion Media Legion Media

Of all the “children's” porridges, the most popular in kindergartens was semolina – it was affordable and cheap. Children did not like it because of the “lumps” that appeared, due to the violation of the cooking technology. But, if it was cooked correctly and jam was added to it, it was very tasty.

3. Milk noodle soup

peredniankina/Getty Images peredniankina/Getty Images

In addition to the usual borsch or rassolnik, children were also given milk soup with vermicelli noodles. Often, it was served with a piece of butter and a little sugar.

4. Pea soup

Legion Media Legion Media

Peas were considered useful for children, as they contain plenty of vegetable protein. They were used to make soups and mashed into a puree side dish. Often, children were also served croutons with such soups.

5. Mashed potatoes with a cutlet

Zoryana Ivchenko/Getty Images Zoryana Ivchenko/Getty Images

Children were often served airy mashed potatoes for lunch. Cooks knew how to whip it with butter so that it held its shape for a long time. Meat or fish cutlets were usually served with the mashed potatoes.

6. Cottage cheese casserole

Arx0nt/Getty Images Arx0nt/Getty Images

One of the most delicious kindergarten dishes was served as an afternoon snack, after a nap. The casserole was made not with flour, but with semolina. Children would eat it with condensed milk or jam.

7. Kissel

iko636/Getty Images iko636/Getty Images

This berry drink with starch was a very popular item on children's menus. And all the ingredients were natural and healthy.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.