This meal is famous for being incredibly soft and literally melting in your mouth... and there is an interesting secret behind it!

A French private chef created this dish for Count Alexander Stroganov. That's why it's called Beef Stroganoff.

Beef tenderloin is cut into small pieces, breaded in flour, quickly fried with onions, and then stewed with sour cream and tomato sauce for about an hour or so.

There is a legend that the old count could barely chew as he didn't have many teeth left. That's why the beef was cut into small pieces and cooked until becoming incredibly soft.

Beef Stroganoff is usually served with mashed potatoes, pickled cucumbers and mushrooms.

