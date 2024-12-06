Meet the crab stick salad – a tasty and easy meal with a Soviet vibe

Fake crabs, you’ll say… and you’ll be right. But this doesn't make it taste worse!

As December starts, the New Year spirit is all around. And it's time to think about a holiday menu. This salad is among top-3 dishes on the Russians' New Year dinner table. Even though it's the simplest one to make!

Mix chopped crab sticks, rice, canned corn and mayo (most Soviet salads are made with mayo). And that's it! Optionally you can add onions, fresh cucumbers, canned peas, cheese, and dill or parsley.

This dish was brought into being by Soviet housewives in the late 1980s, when real crab meat was a distant luxury, and crab sticks were a passable imitation of this tasty delicacy. So the salad became a true folk one! Cheap and easy. And tasty!

