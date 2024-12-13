Veal Orloff: Russians' favorite 'French-style' meat

Every Soviet citizen knew how make it, and for decades it has been one of the most popular baked dishes in the holiday dinner table. And it still is.

Pork or beef baked under a layer of potatoes and onions with béchamel sauce and cheese.

Worldwide, this dish is known as “Orlov-style” meat or pork named in honor of Russian Count Alexei Orlov who was the Russian Ambassador to France in the 19th century. It was his French chef who created the dish.

That's why in Russia it's called мясо по-французски (‘myaso po-Franzuzki’) or ‘French-style meat’.

This dish became loved nation-wide for its simple ingredients, quick preparation and high calorie intake.

Ah, and instead of original Mornay sauce Russians used mayo.

