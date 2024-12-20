Herring under a fur coat: Russia's most badass salad

Actually, it's just really salted herring which layered with vegetables.
The secret is in the order of layers. Russian chefs and housewives would argue what goes next to what. But the most popular order is:
And the most important thing is to drizzle each layer with mayonnaise. The latest joke is when Gen-Z asks where to buy pink mayo for the top layer... (The beet gives the color, guys).
There is a legend that this salad was created after the 1917 revolution and each layer had a particular meaning: beetroot symbolized the revolution; carrots and onions - the peasantry; and herring - the proletariat.
Have you tried it? Or would you dare?
