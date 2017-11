Great when the sun is out, but what about during Russian winters?!

Russia-Italian company Caviar, specializing in luxury smartphones designs, has revealed a custom version of the iPhone X that can be recharged using a mounted solar panel.

The smartphone was named in honor of Nikola Tesla, who was a pioneer in solar energy research.

You can pre-order the smartphone on Caviar’s website for 259,000 Rubles ($4,500).

