Most vicious Russian submarines to reckon with 

In late 90 - early 00 Russian arms manufacturers made a revolution on the submarine market by unveiling its new era underwater monsters. Some of them already took part in warfare against Middle-Eastern terrorists, some wait for their day to come and for some, we wish their devastating power would never be used in battle.

636.3 project «Warshavynka» submarines

The Krasnodar, a Project 636.3 Varshavyanka diesel-electric submarine, returns from a mission in the Mediterranean Sea. Alexei Pavlishak/TASS Alexei Pavlishak/TASS

«These are some of the most «quite» machines Russia is armed with. Its diesel-electric engine system makes them pretty unseen for enemies’ hydro-acoustic complexes thus making «underwater monster» hidden from sight until he reacts its «prey»», - told Russia Beyond former Supreme Commander of the Black Sea Fleet Igor Kasatonov.

According to him, militaries around the globe dub «Warshavyanka» as «Black Hole» for this feature. Due to that it’s able to attack its targets on distances that are 3-4 higher than enemies radars can cover.

For the first time in modern history these underwater ships were used in 2015 in battles against Islamic State’s militants in Syria. Back then «Warshavyanka» submarines fired the country’s new Kalibr cruise missiles.

So this type of submarines armed not only with torpedoes, underwater mines, but with rocket launchers that project missiles on distance of up to 2500 km.

These Kalibr cruise missiles skirt terrains on their way to the target so that makes it nearly undetectable for anti-missile systems armies are armed with. Each of these rockets are loaded with 500 kilo of high explosive warheads that create a hundred meter wide gap on explosion. But the most important part is that these missiles are some of the world’s most precious ones alongside American’s Tomahawks. So Kalibrs hit targets with accuracy of 30 meters on distances of up to 2500 km and the explosion wave finishes the job.

According to Kasatonov, by 2020 Russia's defense enterprises will build six equivalent submarines for the Pacific Ocean Fleet as well as another six ones for the Black Sea fleet.

955 project Borei-class submarines

Project 955 is a new page in the development of nuclear submarines fleet of Russia. They produce five times less noise than previous era ships of project 971 and 949A. Ildus Gilyazutdinov Ildus Gilyazutdinov

Project 955 is a new page in the development of nuclear submarines fleet of Russia. They produce five times less noise than previous era ships of project 971 and 949A.

So this is the first Russian submarine, where the movement is carried out by using a single-shaft water-jet propulsion system. For stealth movement «Borei» also got two reclining thrusters and retractable bow hydroplanes with flaps.

Besides that, all the submarines of this class is equipped with a popup rescue chambers for the whole crew. The camera is located in the hull of a submarine behind the launchers of ballistic missiles. In addition, unlike all of their predecessors, the boats of the project 955 is able to launch ballistic missiles directly during movement thought ice. Prior to that, boats had to "hang" in the water column.

These submarines will serve as a part of Russia’s nuclear deterrence trio. These underwater monsters will be loaded with intercontinental ballistic missiles «Bulava». And what it’s capable of, you can see at our infographics.

