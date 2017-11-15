Russian Defense Ministry and Internet react to computer game image of 'U.S. supporting ISIS'

On November 14, 2017, Russia's Defense Ministry shared footage on its channels saying it proved the US was aiding the Islamic State in the Middle East, but social media users pointed out they included a still from a video game

Russian government starts an internal investigation against a "civilian employee who uploaded computer game footage of undeniable evidence of U.S. troops escorting an ISIS convoy" - as Internet mocks situation.

On Nov.14, one of the Ministry of Defense’s civilian employees attached a screenshot from the “AC-130 Gunship Simulator: Special Ops Squadron” computer game to a post about Russia’s operation in Syria. The image shows a fictional scene: U.S. forces escorting an ISIS envoy.

Unfortunately for the Ministry, it wasn’t deleted before Internet users noticed it: Triggering a flurry of jokes.

1) “Satellite images provided by @mod_russia, proving American support for ISIS near the city of Deir ez-Zor in Syria”

Спутниковые снимки, предоставленные @mod_russia , доказывающие поддержку американцами ИГИЛ в районе города Дейр-эз-Зор в Сирии pic.twitter.com/762qkDhZBN — РБ головного мозга (@belamova) 14 ноября 2017 г.

2) “Undeniable evidence of the Bashkir army using genetically modified horses”

Неоспоримое доказательство использования башкирской армией генетически модифированных конских войск pic.twitter.com/gVN8A8xfKU — Я дико извиняюсь (@traktor_bang) 14 ноября 2017 г.

3) “Shocking photos! Proof of the use of secret weapons of the United States against the Syrian rebels”

Шокирующее фото!

Доказательство использования секретного оружия США против сирийских повстанцев pic.twitter.com/rzbWy4wuHE — Никотинка с Бровями (@Yoghikitt) 14 ноября 2017 г.

4) “The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the complete elimination of Somalian pirates”

Минобороны РФ отчиталось о полном уничтожении сомалийских пиратов. pic.twitter.com/kjvnKrWxpH — Артём Дерягин (@DerArto) 14 ноября 2017 г.

5) “Unique photos of the U.S. supporting ISIS in Syria”

Уникальный кадр сотрудничества США и ИГИЛ. Снимок со спутника pic.twitter.com/HzNY5vfY8U — Сергей Д (@sd0107) 14 ноября 2017 г.

6) “Undeniable proof of the U.S. using cluster bombs in Syria”

Неопровержимое доказательство использования США в Сирии кассетных бомб pic.twitter.com/53NeNpcKe9 — Bob Farber (@Bobchensk) 14 ноября 2017 г.

7) “Undeniable evidence of ISIS leaders fleeing into the mountains with the help of American technology”

Неопровержимое доказательство того, что лидеры ИГИЛ скрылись в горах с помощью американской техники pic.twitter.com/gG3c4p8N2o — Денис Чужой (@fe_city_boy) 14 ноября 2017 г.

Yet, in a report compiled by the Ministry of Defense, the Kremlin downplayed the seriousness of the error regarding material from the computer game. "This is nothing serious. Mistakes happen, and are corrected in a timely manner, as has been done by the Ministry of Defense. I wouldn't exaggerate the significance of this error," said press secretary to the President of the Russian Federation Dmitri Peskov, commenting on the situation around posts made by the Defense Ministry that used photographs from the computer game. He added: "In the Defense Ministry we have said that, let's put it this way, the person to blame for this mistake has been punished in an appropriate manner."

