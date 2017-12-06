Firing blanks: The Kalashnikov gun the Soviet army never used

It was earmarked for Red Army officers to use as a sidearm: It had a 20-round magazine with 9 x 18mm slugs and a wooden holster - much like the Stechkin automatic pistol.
Mikhail Kalashnikov’s creation weighted 1.7 kilos and its wooden holster had a dual purpose: It was also an attachable stock for increased accuracy. Its main features were its single action trigger and the fact it could operate as both a semi or fully automatic pistol with a
However, because Kalashnikov was preoccupied with creating the iconic AK-47 assault rifle at the end of the 40s his pistol project was put on the back burner. As a result, Igor Stechkin’s aforementioned APS pistol was adopted by the army instead.
Today only a few of Kalashnikov’s automatic pistols exist and you can see them in a city of Izhevsk.
