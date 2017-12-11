Sky kings: Which aircraft bolstered Russia’s Air Forces in 2017

SU-35S takes off at MAKS-2017 aerospace salon in Moscow susburbs.Vitaly V. Kuzmin
Russia’s military started receiving new advanced aircraft a couple of years ago and this year as many as 190 planes and helicopters beefed up the Air Force.
The main addition was a number of 4++ generation Su-35S fighter jets, which have been fighting ISIS in Syria. The planes can carry up to eight tons of high-precision bombs and missiles and also have defense systems capable of counteracting electronic warfare weapons, which are designed to “turn off” the Su-35’s weapons.
“Duckbills” have also been introduced - aka Su-34 frontline bombers, distinctive for their flattened nosecones. In
“It was designed as a high tech machine for both
New choppers
The so-called “Night Hunters” and “Alligators” have also been making waves in the military. Officially the former is called the Mi-28 and the latter Ka-52.
Mi-28s have been destroying terrorist targets in the Middle East. In 2015, they helped retake the city of Palmyra from Islamic State.
In the
The Ka-52 “Alligator,” Ka-52K “
Russia’s Ministry of Defense is also planning to integrate a number of transport helicopters, Tu-160M2 strategic bombers, Su-57
