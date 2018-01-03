Unique Russian-made engraved weapons fit for a queen - or king!

Masters use even techniques of 19 century in their work.en.zlatoust.com
Russia is not only famous for its brilliant firearms manufacturers
Praktika workshop was founded in 1991 immediately after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the small town of Zlatoust (the name comes from the Russian word for "gold") over 1,000 miles east of Moscow.
Praktika specializes in the decoration of cold steel arms. It also engraves canes, inkstands, Eucharistic sets, cabinet knives, dishes, trays, goblets, sets of wine and cognac glasses etc.
Basically, a full set of Medieval and Modern arms and interior items.
According to an official statement, each edged weapon is custom made from the best hand-made Damascus steel. The company’s blacksmiths and artists also use rare types of wood, mammoth bone, brass, bronze, stag horns, stones
The company's craftsmen have revived
According to the company’s website, weapons made by its craftsmen can be found in castles of Queen Elizabeth the Second and the King of Jordan.
If you decide to visit Russia you’ll be able to buy a golden Saiga MK-03 (the civilian version of the famous AK-104) for around $50,000.
