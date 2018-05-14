Russian counterpart of Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 takes to the sky (VIDEO)

The second MC-21 aircraft performs maiden flight
Russia’s second MC-21-300 test aircraft made a beeline for the clouds after taking off from Irkutsk Aviation Plant’s airfield on May 12. The aircraft’s maiden flight lasted one hour and seven minutes at an altitude of 3,000 meters while traveling at speeds of up to 400 km/h.
The plane’s stability, controllability of various wing configurations, and landing gear were tested during the flight. The onboard equipment was also analyzed. According to the test pilot Vasily Sevastyanov, everything went to plan
The first test flight of the MC-21 airliner was performed in May 2017. In February this year, Aeroflot signed a contract for the delivery of 50 such planes.
