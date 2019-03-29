The antibiotics we know today don't work anymore. That's why superbugs (bacteria resistant to modern antibiotics) kill some 700 thousand people each year.
There is hope for mankind though: little Amphipoda crustaceans from lake Baikal may be the answer.
Turns out... there are actinobacteria living on the crustaceans that produce exactly what researchers worldwide have been looking for - new antibiotics.
If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.