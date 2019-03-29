Antibiotics vs superbugs: what scientists just found deep in Lake Baikal (VIDEO)

Science & Tech
Russia Beyond
The antibiotics we know today don't work anymore. That's why superbugs (bacteria resistant to modern antibiotics) kill some 700 thousand people each year. There is hope for mankind though: little Amphipoda crustaceans from lake Baikal may be the answer. Turns out... there are actinobacteria living on the crustaceans that produce exactly what researchers worldwide have been looking for - new antibiotics.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.

Lake Baikal medicine science & tech rbth video animal
We've got more than 1,5 million followers on Facebook. Join them!
Read more

This website uses cookies. Click here to find out more.

Accept cookies