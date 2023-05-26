What are light pillars?

Leningrad Region.chudnov.photo
Pillars of light on the horizon which takes the railway in the North of RussiaLegion Media
Light from things like street lamps and car headlights then get reflected in them, forming these "pillars” of light.
Naberezhnye Chelny.Roman Pinchuk/Sputnik
These frozen multicolored ‘searchlight’ beams can be observed during the cold times of the year in various parts of Russia, from St. Petersburg to the Far East.
St. PetersburgPetr Kovalyov/TASS
Have you ever seen anything like it?
