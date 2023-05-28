The weather in Kamchatka is very changeable: sometimes it rains, then it's sunny, then it's foggy.

Magadan. Kirill Uyutnov (CC BY-SA 4.0) Kirill Uyutnov (CC BY-SA 4.0)

In such conditions, its hills (sopkas) are often “hugged” by dense lentil-shaped - or “lenticular” - clouds.

These clouds form between layers of air, always in the mountains, and remain still even in windy weather, looking like flying saucers. These clouds are particularly stunning at sunset, when they become illuminated by the dying sun.

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.