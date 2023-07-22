The world’s most powerful wind farm above the Arctic Circle is located in Russia

The Kola Peninsula in Murmansk Region is one of the windiest places in the world.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

So, it’s no surprise that the world’s most powerful wind power plant above the Arctic Circle, the Kola Wind Farm, is located there. It was opened in March 2023.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

The wind farm consists of 57 modern turbines with a total capacity of 202 MW. Operation of the Kola Wind Farm allows not only to provide people and industry with electricity, but also to prevent carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere - about 600 thousand tons annually.

Pavel Kuzmichev Pavel Kuzmichev

In Murmansk Region, electricity is generated in surplus, as there already is a nuclear power plant, almost two dozen hydroelectric power plants, as well as thermal power plants. The generated power is fed into the general energy system and the excess power is sent south towards Karelia and St. Petersburg.

