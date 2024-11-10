Soviet posters about SCIENCE

In the USSR, science was considered one of the key tools for building communism.

V. Volikov V. Volikov

After the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, the country not only managed to eliminate illiteracy in the shortest possible time, but also to take leading positions in world science.

Archive photo Archive photo

In 1918-1919 alone, more than 30 research institutes were established and, by the time the USSR collapsed, there were thousands of them across the country. The number of scientists at that time exceeded a million people.

Yu. Tsarev Yu. Tsarev

To popularize science among young people, magazines titled ‘Knowledge is Power’ and ‘Young Naturalist’ were published, while free clubs and hobby groups were established.

L. Belsky, V. Potapov L. Belsky, V. Potapov

Check out how science was popularized through posters.

E. Solovyev E. Solovyev

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.