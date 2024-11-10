Soviet posters about SCIENCE

After the 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, the country not only managed to eliminate illiteracy in the shortest possible time, but also to take leading positions in world science.
In 1918-1919 alone, more than 30 research institutes were established and, by the time the USSR collapsed, there were thousands of them across the country. The number of scientists at that time exceeded a million people.
To popularize science among young people, magazines titled ‘Knowledge is Power’ and ‘Young Naturalist’ were published, while free clubs and hobby groups were established.
Check out how science was popularized through posters.
