4 Soviet planes that are still in use today (PHOTOS)

Some of them are already over 80 years old!

1. Il-62

Pavel Adzhigildaev (CC BY-SA 3.0) Pavel Adzhigildaev (CC BY-SA 3.0)

This turbojet made its first flight in 1963 and served as “air force one” for Soviet leaders for 30 years. Today, it is still used for cargo transportation in Belarus and for passenger transportation in North Korea.

2. An-2

Evgeny Yepanchintsev/Sputnik Evgeny Yepanchintsev/Sputnik

This Soviet biplane first took to the skies in 1947. It was actively used in the civil air fleet, cargo transportation and many other areas. The plane is still indispensable today – it easily and quickly transports passengers to hard-to-reach settlements, where the road on an all-terrain vehicle or a motorboat would take many hours.

3. Yak-40

Rostislav Netisov/Sputnik Rostislav Netisov/Sputnik

This is another turbojet aircraft that has been operating for local and regional airlines since the mid-1960s. And it continues to do so today. In addition, the aircraft is used by the air forces of several Middle Eastern countries.

4. Tu-204

Aleksander Kryazhev/Sputnik Aleksander Kryazhev/Sputnik

This narrow-body aircraft was developed just before the collapse of the Soviet Union and continues to be used today. About two dozen modifications have been created on the basis of the Tu-204, the most promising of which is the Tu-214.

Dear readers,

Our website and social media accounts are under threat of being restricted or banned, due to the current circumstances. So, to keep up with our latest content, simply do the following:

Subscribe to our Telegram channel

Subscribe to our weekly email newsletter

Enable push notifications on our website

Install a VPN service on your computer and/or phone to have access to our website, even if it is blocked in your country

If using any of Russia Beyond's content, partly or in full, always provide an active hyperlink to the original material.