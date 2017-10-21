All you ever wanted to know about St. Petersburg

One of landmark of St. Petersburg is the area of Saint Isaac's cathedral and the monument of Emreror Nicholas I.

St. Petersburg was founded in 1703 by Peter the Great. However, from 1914 to 1924 it was renamed Petrograd, and from 1924 to 1991 - Leningrad.

Why was St. Petersburg renamed?

The first name given by Peter I has obvious roots: St. Peter + burg (city). The city was renamed Petrograd in 1914 when WWI started to make it sound less German. Then the city was named Leningrad after the death of Vladimir Lenin in 1924, before it was returned to its original title after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Interesting fact: The surrounding region is still known as Leningrad Oblast.

Was St. Petersburg the capital of Russia?

It was. Peter the Great decided to move the capital from Moscow to St. Petersburg in 1712, a few years before the Russian Empire was established.

The city remained the capital until the Empire’s demise following the 1917 Revolution. The Bolsheviks moved the capital back to Moscow in 1918 fearing foreign invasion. Next year marks 100 years since the city was finally baptized the center of Russia.

The statue of Peter the Great in Saint Petersburg at sunset. AFP AFP

Why is St. Petersburg important?

St. Petersburg is Russia`s second largest city after Moscow with more than five million inhabitants. Located on the Neva River, it has a strategically important port on the Baltic Sea.

What is St. Petersburg famous for?

For its history, culture, and landmarks of course: Cathedrals, imperial residences, museums, and theaters. For the same reasons St. Petersburg is also called “the cultural capital.”

Everyone knows Peterhof - a town 47 km from St. Petersburg , which in the 18th and 19th centuries was the summer residence of the Russian tsars . For this reason, it’s sometimes referred to as the Russian Versailles.

Golden statues and fountains in Peterhof Park Petrodvorets. Nikolay Gyngazov/Global Look Press Nikolay Gyngazov/Global Look Press

Celling in The Hermitage, Saint Petersburgю Eduardo Fuster Salamero/Global Look Press Eduardo Fuster Salamero/Global Look Press

Remember to check out Alexandrinsky Theater, which was established in 1756 by Empress Elizaveta Petrovna.

Nevsky Prospect. Planned in the early 18th century as part of the main road to Moscow and Novgorod, today Nevsky is one of the city's main tourist destinations. Here are five unmissable landmarks on Nevsky Prospect.

Cathedrals. There are at least five incredible cathedrals in the city.

Bridges. There are about 800 in St. Petersburg, and 218 are only for pedestrians. The city's very first bridge - Troitsky Most (Trinity Bridge) - was built in 1803, and was originally a temporary pontoon bridge with a horse drawn rail car that led to the Summer Gardens. It was opened to the public 100 years later in 1903.

