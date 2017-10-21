All you ever wanted to know about St. Petersburg

One of landmark of St. Petersburg is the area of Saint Isaac's cathedral and the monument of Emreror Nicholas I.Getty Images
St. Petersburg was founded in 1703 by Peter the Great. However, from 1914 to 1924 it was renamed Petrograd, and from 1924 to 1991 - Leningrad.

Interesting fact: The surrounding region is still known as Leningrad Oblast.

It was. Peter the Great decided to move the capital from Moscow to St. Petersburg in 1712, a few years before the Russian Empire was established.
The city remained the capital until the Empire's demise following the 1917 Revolution. The Bolsheviks moved the capital back to Moscow in 1918
The statue of Peter the Great in Saint Petersburg at sunset.AFP
St. Petersburg is Russia`s second largest city after Moscow with more than five million inhabitants. Located on the Neva River, it has a strategically important port on the Baltic Sea.
Palace Square from a bird's-eye view. Saint Petersburg.Nikolay Gyngazov/Global Look Press
For its history, culture, and landmarks of course: Cathedrals, imperial residences, museums, and theaters. For the same reasons St. Petersburg is also called “the cultural capital.”
Golden statues and fountains in Peterhof Park Petrodvorets.Nikolay Gyngazov/Global Look Press
Celling in The Hermitage, Saint PetersburgюEduardo Fuster Salamero/Global Look Press
